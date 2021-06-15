Marie M. Clifford rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Marie Mondella Clifford, 94, who died in Winter Gardens, Florida, was held Friday, June 12, 2021, at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor. Stu James was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogy was offered by her daughter, Karen. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
