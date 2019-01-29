Marie "Mollie" Ruby Horton POULTNEY — Marie “Mollie” Ruby Horton, 100, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Indian River Nursing Home in Granville, New York. She was born July 8, 1918, in West Pawlet, the daughter of James and Mary (Ross) Ruby. She attended local Poultney schools. On Nov. 11, 1950, she married Roy Horton. Mrs. Horton worked for many years at Lynda Lee Fashions and then at Rutland Automatic Dry Cleaning Center, retiring in 1980. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and formerly, of St. Peter Church in Rutland, as well as the Catholic Daughters Court St. Catherine. She enjoyed cooking and being a homemaker. Survivors include her sister, Catherine VanGuilder, of East Poultney; a stepdaughter, Nancy Burgess, of Center Rutland; seven step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Horton was predeceased by her husband Jan. 15, 1993; brothers Thomas, Anthony, Michael, James, Dominic, Joseph, Raymond and Francis Ruby; sisters Josephine Ruby and Carmen Sbardella; a stepson, Ronald Horton; and a step-granddaughter. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Lourduraja Simeone as the celebrant. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael’s Catholic Church Roof Restoration Fund, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.