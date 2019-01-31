Marie "Mollie" Ruby Horton POULTNEY — Marie “Mollie” Ruby Horton, 100, passed away early Saturday morning, Jan. 26, 2019, at Indian River Nursing Home in Granville, NY. She was born July 8, 1918, in West Pawlet, the daughter of James and Mary (Ross) Ruby. Mollie attended local schools in Poultney; she married Roy Horton on Nov. 11, 1950. Mollie worked for many years at Lynda Lee Fashions and then, the Rutland Automatic Dry Cleaning Center in Rutland, retiring in 1980. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and a former member of St. Peter Church in Rutland. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court St. Catherine. Mollie was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She is survived by her sister, Catherine VanGuilder, of East Poultney; by her stepdaughter, Nancy Burgess (Howard), of Center Rutland; by her seven step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Roy Horton, who died Jan. 15, 1993; by her brothers Thomas, Anthony, Michael, James, Dominic, Joseph, Raymond and Francis Ruby; by her sisters Josephine Ruby and Carmen Sbardella; by her stepson, Ronald Horton; and her step-granddaughter, Kimberly Silver. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Lourduraja Simeone H.G.N. as the celebrant. There will be no visiting hours; burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roof Restoration Fund at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church at 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
