Marie Monroe RUTLAND — Marie Monroe, 83, died Oct. 19, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Jan. 15, 1936, in Rutland, the daughter of John and Audrey (Varney) Travers. She sang and played guitar with numerous bands, including at the Peter Williams show in Nashville and the Grand Old Opry. She also served as president of North East Association of Country Western Entertainers. Mrs. Monroe also became an ordained minister. She enjoyed cooking. Survivors include her children Sharon Strong, of White River Junction, Melody Strong, of Middlebury, Cris Johnson, of Leicester, and Michael Strong Sr., of Hubbardton; her siblings Bunny Toxqui, Gloria Bishop, both of North Carolina, Valayda Peery, of Benson; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 11 years, LeRoy Monroe Sr.; a son, Theron Strong Jr. in 1992; her siblings Lee Travers, Brenda Bruso, Bernie and Phyllis Bishop. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Bethany Cemetery in Truthville (North Granville), New York. Arrangements are by Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York. For online condolences, visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
