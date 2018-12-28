Marie P. Terenzini rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Marie Panzarella Terenzini, 95, who died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, was held Thursday, Dec. 27, at St. Peter Church. The Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor, officiated. The organist was Stu James and the vocalist was Jessica Audette. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of life took place Thursday at the Palms Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
