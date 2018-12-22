Marie Panzarella Terenzini RUTLAND - Marie Panzarella Terenzini, 95, of Rutland, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Dec. 18, 2018, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center, with her daughter by her side. Marie was born on Nov. 11, 1923, in New York City, the daughter of Italian immigrants Giuseppe and Maria Antonia (Virgadamo) Panzarella. Mrs. Terenzini spent the first 25 years of her life in New York where her passions were opera, singing, drawing and art. At the end of WWII, she was present in Times Square for VE Day and VJ Day. She went to work at an early age in a glove factory to help support the family and then went on to work several years at Lord and Taylor. After meeting her future husband, Robert, she relocated in 1949 to Rutland where she had been employed by several local companies, including the Economy Department Store and for many years by Fannie Farmer, until her retirement. She attended and was active with Christ the King Church and St. Peter Church. Survivors include a daughter, Lori Terenzini Kearney, of Rutland; a son, Joseph Terenzini, of Maryland; four grandchildren Angela Kelly Sanborn, of Kenduskeag, ME, Margaret Kearney, Jack Kearney, both of Rutland, and Roman Terenzini, of Santee, CA; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, on Feb. 15, 1997; a daughter, Christine Marie Terenzini Kelley, on Dec. 10, 2013; sister, Bernadette Henness, and a brother, Frank Panzarella. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at the St. Peter Church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Palms Restaurant in the 1930s lounge. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
