Marie Pratt Perry SHREWSBURY — Marie E. Pratt Perry, 87, died Sept. 20, 2021, at her daughter's home in Shrewsbury. She was born June 10, 1934, in Wells, the daughter of Floyd and Lucy (Martin) Pratt. She graduated from Lyndon State Teachers College. Ms. Perry was a schoolteacher in Vermont, North Carolina and Massachusetts. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rutland and in Morganton, North Carolina. Survivors include two children, Thomas Perry, of Nebo, North Carolina, Lisa Chapin, of Shrewsbury; two sisters, Clara Robinson, of Jamaica, Vermont, Ada Roberts, of Sedona, Arizona; and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her spouse, Henry E. Perry, in 1984; a son, Douglas Perry, in 1976; brothers and sisters. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Newfane. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
