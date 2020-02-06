Marie Simone Jacobs BRANDON — Marie Simone Jacobs, 98, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. She was born Sept. 25, 1921, the daughter of Auguste and Jeanne (Salles) Codou, in the Bronx, New York, where she received her education. In earlier years, she worked as a telephone operator at the Lafayette Hotel in New York City. On June 20, 1946, she married Louis Rowland Jacobs. Mrs. Jacobs was employed as the bookkeeper for her husband’s building business on Long Island, as well as for his business, Lou’s Saw Filing, in Brandon. She was a member of Brandon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #55. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and was an avid bingo player. Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Blanco of Claverack, New York, Kathy Hopperstad of Chase City, Virginia, Debra Jennings of Brandon; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two nieces and several cousins. Mrs. Jacobs was predeceased by her husband Nov. 18, 2002. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brandon Congregational Church, with the Rev. Matthew Vonberens, Helen Porter Nursing Home chaplain, officiating, and followed by a reception at Brandon Town Hall. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.