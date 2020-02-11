Marie Simone Jacobs rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Marie Simone Jacobs, 98, who died Feb. 3, 2020, was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. Matthew von Behrens officiated. Jean Childers was the organist. Bearers were Karl and Shawn Devino, Justyn Suarez, Dan Jennings, John and Joseph Bertrand. A reception followed at Brandon Town Hall. Brandon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary held a memorial service Friday. Private burial will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
