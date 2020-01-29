Marie W. Bingham RUTLAND — Marie Williams Bingham of Northfield and formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died Jan. 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 23, 1925, in Whitco, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas and Glessie (Richmond) Williams. For high school, she attended Pine Mountain Settlement School where her service assignment was riding horseback into the back hollows to see who needed a doctor. Marie attended Wheaton College, Illinois, and while working for the summer at Winona Lake Conference Center in Indiana, met and married Glenn F. Bingham Jr. The couple went to Toccoa, Georgia, where Glenn attended Toccoa Falls Bible Institute. Marie taught school until the arrival of Susan, who was soon joined by Stephen and Deborah. Back in Vermont, Marie and Glenn had two more children, Marty and Elisabeth. Glenn’s pastorates took the family around Vermont to Franklin, Athens, Danby, Rutland and Bomoseen, and briefly to New Hampshire and Michigan. Marie was active in the women’s missionary societies and prepared her famous baked beans for many potlucks. She also tended a large garden, canning and freezing vegetables that fed the family through the winter. In 1968, Marie began her 20-year career with the University of Vermont Extension Service. She taught mothers how to prepare more nutritious food and to sew clothes for their families. She was beloved by many she taught. She took classes at Castleton State College and after a divorce, lived in Sheldon Towers (Rutland). She served on Rutland’s Senior Citizen Council, and the member association at Sheldon Towers. In retirement, she volunteered at the county courthouse, the Red Cross and RSVP. A longtime member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, she served there as a deacon for many years. Marie spent vacations visiting her adult children. Her happiest days were at the family camp on Lake Groton, where she hosted three generations of family, as well as friends. She loved tending the outdoor fireplace and canoed, swam and fished. Marie never met a stranger and was always generous with her time and resources. Survivors include four daughters, Susan Bingham Judd (Michael) of Derby, Vermont, Deborah Bingham Van Broekhoven (Harold) of Tucker, Georgia, Marty Bingham Dexter (Tracy) of West Topsham, Vermont, and Mary Elisabeth Bingham Grider (Michael) of Tucson, Arizona; one son, Stephen Bingham (Myra) of Rising Sun, Maryland; three grandchildren, Ronald Glynn Sherwin III (Sarah), Michele Judd Capron (Pierre) and Sarah Marie Bingham Glynn (Chris); and three great-grandchildren, Arya and Shelby Raye Glynn and Tommy Sherwin. The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Chapel. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
