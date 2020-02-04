Marie W. Bingham rites NORTHFIELD — The memorial service for Marie Williams Bingham, 94, of Northfield and formerly of Rutland, who died Jan. 27, 2020, was held Friday, Jan. 31, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Harold VanBroekhoven, son-in-law, officiated. Alastair Stout was the organist. Eulogist was a daughter, Deborah VanBroekhoven. Family and friends offered remembrances. The reception was held in the church Parlor. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.