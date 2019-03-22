Marilyn A. Corbett RUTLAND — Marilyn A. Corbett, 92, died March 20, 2019, at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland. She was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Rockland, Massachusetts, the daughter of Rose A. McGuinness. She graduated in 1944 from Dominican Academy in Fall River, Massachusetts. Mrs. Corbett was employed by Congdon Carpenter Co. in Fall River as a secretary. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in New London, New Hampshire, a Hospice volunteer, a member of the hospital auxiliary and a volunteer at Truesdale Hospital. Survivors include a son, Timothy Allaire, of St. Augustine, Florida. She was predeceased by her husbands Donald H. Bump in 1986 and Arthur N. Corbett in 2009. At her request, private burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea, Massachusetts. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Service of Rutland.
