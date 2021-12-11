Marilyn A. Marrion BENNINGTON — Marilyn A. Marrion, 81, a resident of Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, with her children at her side. Born in Leicester, Vermont, on June 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Coates) Johnson. Marilyn received her early education in the Brandon schools and graduated high school from MSJ Academy in Rutland. Marilyn went on to receive her bachelor's from Castleton State College and her master's from North Adams State College. Marilyn spent the majority of her career teaching English at Mount Anthony Junior High School in Bennington. Following retirement, Marilyn worked part time at the Bennington Free Library. She was a very proud mother and grandmother. She loved family time, especially visiting with her four grandchildren. She always made holidays very special for all. Marilyn loved to travel and was able to see a lot of the world in her retirement. She enjoyed socializing with friends, reading, attending cultural arts events, such as theatre and live music shows. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Bob Frost, of Monroe, Connecticut, and a son, Shane Marrion, of Somerville, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Benjamin Marrion and Olivia, Hannah and Addison Frost; a brother, Lane Johnson and his former wife, Paula Johnson, both of Florida; nieces, Tara Levine (and her husband, Justin, their sons, Chandler and Lucas), of Florida, and Carleen Salvetti (and her husband, Dan), of Colorado. Marilyn was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Johnson. Interment took place at the family lot in St. John's Cemetery in North Bennington. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Marilyn Marrion’s memory may be made to the Bennington Free Library, through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.