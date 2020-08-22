Marilyn Ann Laughlin PITTSFORD — Marilyn Ann Laughlin, 57, of Pittsford died Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born on March 2, 1963, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Marvin Lowell Sr. and Joan Soulia Kelley. Mrs. Laughlin grew up in Pittsford and graduated from the Otter Valley High School in 1981. She had been employed at J.R.’s Restaurant as a waitress. Mrs. Laughlin enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Duane Laughlin of Brandon, Derick "DJ" Laughlin Jr. of Brandon and Nancy Laughlin of Colchester; four grandchildren, Makenna, Maci, Tristyn and Korbin; her mother, Joan S. Kelley of Pittsford; three sisters, Mary Lowell and Sandy Kelley, both of Pittsford, and Wendy Barrett of Hawaii; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Derick R. Laughlin, on June 6, 2017; her father in 2018; stepfather S. Keith Kelley in 1997; and two brothers, Marvin F Lowell Jr. in 2016 and Elroy J. Lowell in 2014. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Pittsford Rec located off Furnace Road. Private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.