Marilyn D. Papineau RUTLAND — The funeral service for Marilyn (Danforth) Papineau, 90, who died Apr. 10, 2021, was celebrated on Apr. 17, 2021, at Clifford Funeral Home. The Rev. Patricia Stratton officiated. The vocalist was Olivia Boughton, and the organist was Angela Lundrigan. Marilyn’s favorite scripture, 1 Corinthians 13, was read by Quinn Curtis, grandson. Words of remembrance were by Montana Accavallo, granddaughter and Rexford Accavallo, grandson. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.