Marilyn (Danforth) Papineau RUTLAND — Marilyn (Danforth) Papineau, 90, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born on July 29, 1930, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Harold and Marie (Jasmin) Danforth. She attended Rutland Public Schools, graduating from Rutland High School in 1948. In 1955, she married Donald G. Papineau. She was a legal secretary for nearly 50 years, primarily at the law firm of Bloomer & Bloomer. Marilyn had a deep and sure faith in the Lord and was an active and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church. She served on many committees over the years and enjoyed her church family very much. Marilyn was vibrant and strong and loved to walk a mile every morning at sunrise wearing her favorite color purple and greeting her neighbors along the way, always with a wave and a smile. Her passion was collecting antique jewelry and she also loved baking and was always sharing her home-baked goodies with others. She loved to travel with her family and friends and enjoyed her many trips to New York City and the beaches of Maine, New Hampshire and Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida. Her family was her most important thing in life and family always came first. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She was at every important occasion for her four very special grandchildren, never missing a concert, dance recital or sporting event. She was the grandmother who always drove them and their friends to practice. She always had a love for animals, especially the family dogs, Zoey, Reese and Enzo, and considered them a big part of the family. She volunteered at RRMC and other organizations and always believed in giving back. Marilyn was very fortunate to live with her loving daughter and caregiver, Dawn, and her family over the last 28 years. She was loved, admired and respected by all and will be greatly missed. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Harold H. Danforth Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Shawn L. Accavallo (CJ Abatiell) of Mendon, Dawn Papineau-Curtis (Patrick Curtis) of Rutland; four grandchildren, Rexford Accavallo of Essex, Vermont, Montana Accavallo of Brooklyn, New York, Quinn Curtis of Dover, New Hampshire, and Caden Curtis of Rutland, Vermont; as well as cousins and nieces. A private memorial service will be held and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.cliffordfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Marilyn Papineau’s memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or the Rutland Open Door Mission.
