Marilyn Doaner rites RUTLAND - The funeral services for Marilyn (McMahon) Doaner, 87, who died Dec. 1, 2018, was held Thursday, Dec. 6, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Lori Routhier was the vocalist. John Riddle was the organist. Bearers were Joey Generess, Josh Skaza, Andrew and Cody Doaner, Rich McMahon and Bill Simonds. Prayer services were held Wednesday at Clifford Funeral Home.
