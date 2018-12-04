Marilyn Doaner RUTLAND - Marilyn Doaner, of Rutland, died Saturday morning, Dec. 1, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Albans, Aug. 10, 1931, the daughter of Lester and Alice (Cameron) McMahon. Marilyn was educated in St. Albans schools and graduated from Rice Memorial High School. On June 2, 1956, she married Harry W. Doaner Jr. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She enjoyed bingo, Saratoga casinos, Maine vacations and cared for plants from three generations. She collected porcelain dolls and lighthouses. Surviving are two daughters Kathy Skaza and husband Ron, of Wallingford, and Debbie Doaner, of Rutland; five sons Kevin Doaner, Mike Doaner and wife Donna, Chris Doaner, Brian Doaner and wife Bev, all of Rutland, and Bill Doaner, of Hawaii; one sister, Catherine “Kitty” Desorcie, of St. Albans; three brothers Richard McMahon and wife Ruth, of Winooski, Robert McMahon, of Newport, and Fred McMahon and wife Diane, of St. Albans; a granddaughter, Laura (Kelly) Skaza, of South Burlington; four grandsons Andrew Doaner and wife Erynn and their daughter, Maggie, of Brandon, Josh Skaza, of Wallingford, Billy Doaner, of Hawaii, and Cody Doaner, of Rutland; a special great-grandson, Benjamin Skaza Conway, of Wallingford; and a special little girl, Sasha Goodrich, of Rutland; nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband; her special nephew, Robert McMahon; a sister, Lillian Isabelle; and six brothers Lester McMahon, Raymond McMahon, Charlie McMahon, Roger McMahon and twin boys. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to Vermont Heart Assn., 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
