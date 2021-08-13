Marilyn Dodge Brileya FAIR HAVEN — Marilyn A. Dodge Brileya, 83, a former longtime resident of Fair Haven, passed away Aug. 10, 2021, at the Mountain View Center, following a long illness. She was born on Oct. 30, 1937, in Fair Haven, the daughter of Francis and Rosamond (Austin) Dodge. She graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1955. Mrs. Brileya was employed by New England Telephone Co., several area banks, Sears Store and the Vermont Country Store. Survivors include a sister, Frances McClure, of Fair Haven; four nephews, Bill Charon (Jenn), of Georgia, Russell Perry (Paul Dunbar), of Rutland, Michael McClure (Jill), of Castleton, and Paul McClure Jr. (Jill), of Fair Haven. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Barbara Soldoxi and Patricia Perry. A memorial service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Paul McClure Jr. residence, 107 Altorfer Ave., Fair Haven, Vermont. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or to the Mountain View Center Activities Fund.
