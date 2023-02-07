Marilyn Greenslet LUDLOW — Marilyn Greenslet, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 2, 2023, at her home in Ludlow, Vermont. Marilyn was born September 18, 1944, in Niagara Falls, New York; the daughter of William V. Kugel and Lorraine D. Kugel. Marilyn attended schools in Niagara Falls, leaving Lassalle Senior High in the middle of her senior year when her family moved to Rutland, Vermont, where she graduated from Rutland High School in 1962. In December of 1963, Marilyn met the love of her life, Loran Greenslet. They were married in November 1964 at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont, spending 59 years together. Marilyn worked for various local banks over the course of 40 years. Starting her career at the Rutland County Bank and retiring from People’s United Bank. Marilyn enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, taking trips with Loran, spending time with friends, family, and especially her 9 grandchildren. Marilyn was also an active parishioner at the Church of Annunciation Catholic Church in Ludlow. Marilyn is survived by her husband Loran of Ludlow; four children, Patrick (Jo Anne)Greenslet of Georgia, Vermont, Sherri-Anne (Jeremy) Grenon of Grand Isle, Vermont, Melissa (Garry) Bean of Burlington, Vermont, Contessina(D.J.)Greenslet of Windsor, Vermont; She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Marley Greenslet of Chester, Vermont,Lauren Greenslet of Chester,Vermont, Daniel Moshovetis of Orlando, Florida, Ashton Moshovetis of Burlington, Vermont, Abigail Greenslet of Georgia, Vermont, Carmella Voity of Burlington, Vermont Christian Voity of Burlington, Vermont, Logan Bean of Burlington, Vermont, Jordan Bean of Burlington, Vermont; Two sisters Kathleen Busch of North Tonawanda, New York, and Carol (Michael) Dawes of North Tonawanda, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4 pm to 7 pm, Wednesday February 8th at the Stringer Funeral Home located at 146 Broad Street Claremont, New Hampshire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday February 9th at 11am at the Annunciation Catholic Church located at 7 Depot Street, Ludlow, Vermont. A burial service will take place in the spring. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.