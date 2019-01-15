Marilyn J. Hogan rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Marilyn J. Hogan, 80, who died Jan. 6, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 12, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Vocalist was Olivia Gawet Boughton. Organist was Sister Pauline Gratton. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
