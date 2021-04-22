Marilyn J. Quesnel RUTLAND CITY — Marilyn Jean Quesnel, age 84, passed peacefully April 18, 2021, at her home in Rutland. Marilyn was born in Rutland on Oct. 3, 1936. She was the daughter of Clinton and Lilly (Quinn) Wheeler. She grew up in Forest Dale where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1955. In her earlier years, she had worked at the Brandon Inn. She retired from General Electric in 2002 following 25 years of service. She loved the outdoors and animals. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Going to the casino was a favorite. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Lanfear and her husband, Jeff, of Pittsford; and a son, Jason Quesnel and his wife, Jessica, of Mendon. Four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Wheeler and Shirley Wheeler; and her brother, Chris Wheeler. Honoring her wishes, a private family gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.