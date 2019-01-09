Marilyn Janice Hogan RUTLAND — Marilyn Janice Hogan, 80, beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many, passed peacefully on Jan. 6, 2019, at Mountain View Center. Born in Mobile, Alabama, to Ledora Clements Hogan and William Leon Hogan, Marilyn was born with a brain injury that left her in a diminished capacity. At a time when the conventional wisdom was institutionalization, her mother and father courageously endeavored to pave her way for a quality life. Her father having passed in her childhood, Marilyn spent much of her early life with her mother. Her sister, Martha Hogan Henry, married with a family of her own, lived between Florida, Georgia, Alabama, New Jersey and, ultimately, Vermont, as career needs dictated. Marilyn and Ledora were always hosted for the holidays, thus Marilyn got to see a fair amount of the country. When her sister’s family settled in Rutland, Marilyn and Ledora also moved to Rutland in the late-'70s. When her mother passed in 1983, Marilyn opened up to the world, living alone and volunteering, among other places, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Marilyn lived a life that defied the expectations of the conventional medical wisdom at the time of her birth. Marilyn, known to all as “Hogie,” was kind, cheerful, loving, brave and very social. Her hallmark was her infectious laughter. Marilyn enjoyed laughing, sometimes uncontrollably, more than anything else. Marilyn was predeceased by her father, William; her mother, Ledora; and a brother, William Jr., who passed as a young child. She is survived by her sister, Martha Hogan Henry, her brother-in-law, Michael Henry, both of Rutland; a niece, Elizabeth Henry and husband Fred Locke, of Wilmington, NC; two nephews Michael Henry Jr. and wife Renee, of West Rutland, Gregory Henry and wife Laura Beth, of Castleton; several grandnieces and -nephews, a number of cousins; and a legion of caring friends. Services are under the care of Clifford Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Christ the King Church at 11 a.m.
