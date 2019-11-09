Marilyn Joyce Smith ROCKFORD, Mich. — Marilyn Joyce Smith, of Rockford, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, age 82, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Battle Creek, to Russell and Edith (Keathley) Trent, on July 14, 1937. She was a piano teacher and choir director. She had students who went on to perform professionally. Even though music was her passion, her main love was her savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Sparta Church of the Nazarene since moving to Rockford. Marilyn is survived by her son, Mark (Deann) Smith; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, James (Carole) Trent. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Beth Smith. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 North Monroe St. NE, Rockford, MI 49341. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Shepherds Home & School, 1805 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182. The family would like to thank the staff at Bishop Hills and Grace Hospice.
