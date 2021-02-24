Marilyn Lane Dooley RUTLAND — Marilyn Frances Lane Dooley, 93, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Feb. 18, 2021. Born on Dec. 15, 1927, in Derby, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. and Mary (Clynch) Lane. She grew up in Indian Neck/Branford, Connecticut, and graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School, Waterbury, Connecticut. She was married to her late husband, Gerald J. Dooley, for 65 years until his passing on May 8, 2016. In addition to raising her nine children, Marilyn was very active in her community and was employed at Rutland Hospital, Rutland, Vermont. After moving to Florida in 1978, Marilyn pursued her life ambition of becoming a nurse and received her degree at the age of 54. Marilyn was devoted to her Roman Catholic faith which provided her meaning, purpose and comfort. She was a Eucharistic minister for many years at Incarnation Catholic Church, Sarasota, Florida. Surviving are her four daughters, MaryEllen LaDuke, Kathleen (Paul) Dolan, Maureen (Alfred) Yacyshyn and Christine Dooley; her four sons, Joseph (Rebecca) Dooley, Francis (Adrienne) Dooley, D.C., Thomas (Lisa) Dooley and John (Corrine) Dooley; her 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Denise (George) Adam, and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving daughter, Jean Dooley; son-in-law Matthew LaDuke; her sisters, Elaine Eifler and Sharon Adinolfi; and her brother, Frank Lane. Marilyn was never happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren playing games, cards and singing with her brother, sisters, cousins and family friends at the many large Irish family gatherings. She loved her days at the beach, playing golf and cards with her friends, and was a prolific reader when she could find a few quiet hours. Due to COVID-19 and family wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private family-only funeral Mass will be celebrated at Incarnation Catholic Church. Private burial services will be held in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
