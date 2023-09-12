Marilyn M. Lanzillo RUTLAND — Marilyn M. Lanzillo, 77, of Rutland passed away September 7, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland February 14, 1946 the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Taylor) Lewis. Marilyn was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1964. On July 26, 1969 she was married to Joseph A. Lanzillo, Sr. Mrs. Lanzillo was a medical receptionist with Ernest Bove, MD for over 20 years. She enjoyed her grandchildren, casino’s, making lasagna and baking. Surviving are her husband Joseph of Rutland, two sons, Joseph Lanzillo, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Rutland and Jeffrey Lanzillo and wife Jaime of Rutland, one brother Guy Lewis of Ascutney, four grandchildren, Zachary (Alyssa) Lanzillo, Eli Lanzillo, Graham Lanzillo and Caden Lanzillo, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by eight siblings, Sonny, Earl, Edward, Robert, Lee, Joan, Jean and Carolyn. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Mt. Saint Joseph Academy Athletic Assn. or to St. Peter’s Church.
