Marilyn M. (Mather) O'Neil LUDLOW — Marilyn M. (Mather) O’Neil, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, after a long battle with illness. She was born Feb. 23, 1937, in New London, CT, the daughter of David and Nellie (Regan) Mather. She grew up in Old Lyme, CT, and graduated from Old Lyme High School in 1955. She married James A. O’Neil on Oct. 11, 1958, in Old Lyme. Marilyn started her career working at Electric Boat in Groton, CT. They raised their family in Old Lyme, before retiring to Mount Holly in 1987 where she worked as a substitute teacher at Black River High School in Ludlow. Sadly, James passed away in 2006 after 48 years of marriage. Marilyn was an avid Red Sox fan, loved spending time playing with and walking her dogs and enjoyed sitting in her chair watching the hummingbirds outside her window. She also enjoyed swimming, playing bingo and taking trips to the casino. She is survived by her two sons Thomas O’Neil and wife Debbie, of Bluffton, SC, and James O’Neil and wife Pam, of Ludlow; a daughter, Debbie O’Neil and partner John Coughlin, of Old Lyme, CT; six grandchildren Holly Fraser and husband Andy, David O’Neil, Bethany Johnson and husband Colon, Katie O’Neil Benson and husband Trevor, Ian Coughlin and Chad Coughlin. She was also predeceased by her parents and five brothers and sisters. She was devoted to her family and will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield. Rev. Peter Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Josh Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o TRSU, 609 VT Route 103S, Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
