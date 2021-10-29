Marilyn R. DiPietro RUTLAND — Marilyn R. DiPietro, 81, died Oct. 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Rutland, the daughter of Delbert and Rita (Flanagan) Sheldon. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Ms. DiPietro attended St. Peter Church. Survivors include six children, Patrick DiPietro Jr., of West Rutland, Brian DiPietro, of Windsor, John DiPietro, of Vershire, Jeff DiPietro, of Groton, New Hampshire, Tina Derpentigny, Alicia Watkins, both of Rutland; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two siblings, Suzanne Loyzelle, James Sheldon; and a son, James DiPietro. The graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
