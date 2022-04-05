Marilyn R. Duke POULTNEY — Marilyn R. Duke, 90, died Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, at her residence, after a long illness. She was born July 27, 1931, in Poultney, the daughter of Evan and Charlotte (Davis) Roberts. Marilyn was a graduate of Poultney High School class of 1949 and furthered her education with a bachelor’s degree from Castleton State University in 1953 and received her master’s degree from the University of Vermont in 1971. Marilyn was a teacher specializing in reading education. Over a 40-year career, she taught hundreds of children in schools, including South Burlington, Poultney, Addison County and Castleton. She retired in 1993. She loved traveling with her husband, Charles, and volunteering in the Poultney community, including the Women’s Club, St. David’s Society, and Senior Center. She is survived by her son, Clifford Duke and wife Elizabeth Merritt, of Washington, D.C.; by her sister-in-law, Linda Roberts, of Baltimore, Maryland; and by her niece, Amy Roberts, and her nephew, Thomas Roberts, both of Baltimore, Maryland. She was predeceased by her parents; and by her husband, Charles Barney Duke, who died Aug. 29, 2002; and by her brother, Alwyn Roberts. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Public Library at 205 Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; or to the Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.