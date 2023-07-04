Marilyn Sheldon RUTLAND - Marilyn Sheldon, 88, died peacefully on June 28, 2023. She was born in Mentor, OH, the daughter of the late Richard and Selma (Alatalo) Nurmi. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Marilyn leaves her husband of 58 years, Richard. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Ms. Sheldon earned her B.S. in education at Miami University, Oxford, OH. and her M.A. in Physical Education from Michigan State University. Marilyn was a longtime associate professor of physical education at the Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT, teaching cross country and synchronized swimming. She then owned and operated a gymnastics school named Chippengym in Chippenhook, VT, for many years after that. Marilyn was considered a "Super Senior" as she deeply and passionately promoted physical health and emotional wellness. She was quite popular among the senior community for her ability to bring people together through physical activity, such as yoga and dance. She led Groovy Grannies, who performed line dances for nursing homes, adult day care, and special events. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a Volunteer driver for Vermont Nature Center in Hartford, VT. Marilyn spent countless hours as a fitness and line dance instructor at the Godnick Adult Center. She was truly an inspiration and appreciated by many. Marilyn was also a puppy raiser for many years for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, training over 20 puppies for this critically important program that supports the process of training puppies to assist people who are blind. A celebration of life will be at a later date, and burial will be private with family and friends. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.guidingeyes.org or The Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, Vt. 05701.
