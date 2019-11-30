Marilyn W. Cole CASTLETON — Marilyn "Gramma" W. Cole, 90, of Willington, Connecticut, formerly of Castleton, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born July 24, 1929, in Castleton, the daughter of Arthur B. and Florence (Lansing) Ward. She worked at Center School in Willington for 18 years as a school cook and continued her career at UCONN dining services. Mrs. Cole enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, cooking, knitting, sewing and baking pies. Survivors include two daughters Linda West and Janet Cole, both of Willington; two granddaughters and a great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Cole; and three siblings Raymond Ward, Wilma Preston and Thelma Green. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 6, at Wilderness Lake Campground, 150 Village Hill Road, Willington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willington Fire Dept. #1, 426 River Road, Willington, CT 06279; or First Responders, 273 Route 30 North, Castleton, VT 05735. Local arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
