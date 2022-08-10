Marilyn Wetmore BRANDON — Marilyn Julia Wetmore, age 91, passed away, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Mrs. Wetmore was born in Jefferson, NH on March 26, 1931. She was the daughter of Albert and Helen (Page) Ingerson. She grew up in Jefferson where she received her early education and graduated from Lancaster (NH) high school, class 1948. Following graduation, she began working at The Ravine House in Franconia Notch, NH, where she met her future husband; Donald “Buddy” Wetmore; they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon on November 8, 1952. She and her late husband had owned and operated the Brandon Gift Shop for many years. She was a communicant at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church in Brandon. She had been a volunteer at the Brandon Thrift Shop and enjoyed working on the Brandon Free Public Library’s Book Sales. She is survived by 2 sons; Kerry Wetmore and his partner; Elisabeth of Sudbury and Brent Wetmore and his wife Susan of Whiting, 1 sister; Stella Paschal of Jefferson, NH. 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband, a son; Brian Wetmore and 2 brothers; Carroll Ingerson and Elliott Ingerson. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
