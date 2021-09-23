Mario C. Comolli BARRE — Mario C. Comolli, 86, of Hudson, Florida, formerly of Barre, Vermont, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Massachusetts, unexpectedly. He was the husband of Marianne F. (Fontana) Comolli, of 62 years. Born in Barre, he was the son of the late Mario and Ermelita (Jurries) Comolli. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and after his service, he graduated from University of Vermont. Mr. Comolli worked as geologist for the State of Vermont, owned and operated a dry cleaners in Rutland, and was a sales representative for John Hancock Life Insurance Co. He was member and past president of the Barre Jaycees, served on the board of MSJ Academy, and was justice of the peace in Mendon, Vermont. He enjoyed playing piano, travelling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; his children, David Comolli and his wife, Pebbles, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Mark Comolli and his wife, Christene, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, and Karen Bertram and her husband, Richard, of Middleboro, Massachusetts; his cousins, Kuno Olson and his wife, Patricia, of Burlington, Vermont, and Doris Kreis, of Fort Myers, Florida; his grandchildren, Chiara, Ryan, Michaela, Morgan, Kendall, Derek, Stephanie and Zachary; and his great-grandson, Collin. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date in Vermont. Arrangements by Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Wareham, Massachusetts. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, visit: www.chapmanfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.