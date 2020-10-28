Mario "Moe" Liguori BOMOSEEN — Mario “Moe” Liguori, 85, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. Mario was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 4, 1935. He was the son of Natalie and Josephine Liguori, who migrated from Sicily. As a child, Mario raised pigeons on his family’s rooftop apartment in Brooklyn. He married Mary-Anne on Aug. 4, 1955, and they moved to Williston Park, New York, to raise their family. Mario worked hard all of his life repairing boilers. Mario’s greatest love, after his family, was ballroom dancing with his wife. He also enjoyed target shooting, building and flying model airplanes, dogs, fixing cars, and sitting in the sun by his wife of 65 years. In 2000, they retired to Vermont. He is survived by his wife, Mary-Anne (Lindtveit); their three children, Linda MacFarlane and husband Larry, Mario Liguori, and Paula Anne Liguori; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Santo and wife Myra; brother, Sal and wife Sue; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Grafton County Nursing Home, 3855 Dartmouth College Parkway, North Haverhill, NH 03774. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
