Marion A. Harlow NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Marion A. Harlow, 102, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 20, 1919, in North Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Clara (Bibens) Heald. She graduated in 1937 from Springfield High School. In May 1960, she married Marshall B. Harlow, who died in 1974. Mrs. Harlow was a mother and homemaker. She was a board member of North Springfield Preservation Society and member of Springfield Church of Christ. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sewing. Survivors include four children, Margery Burbank, Eileen Fullam, of North Springfield, Wayne Tilton, of Rancho Cordero, California, Rodney Tilton, of Daytona, Florida; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Harlow was also predeceased by a son, Lee Harlow; stepdaughter Dorothea White; and sister Margaret Spaulding. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Springfield Preservation Society, P.O. Box 107, North Springfield, VT 05150. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
