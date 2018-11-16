Marion B. Thierry HARWINTON, Conn. - Marion B. Thierry, of Harwinton, Connecticut, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at The Meadows in Rutland, Vermont. She was born Marion Florence Bentley on July 14, 1922, to Raymond G. Bentley and Gladys (Reynolds) Bentley. For 95 years, she lived in Harwinton and fully participated in the life of her town. Marion was an active member and former deacon of the Harwinton Congregational Church. She also served as organist for the Immaculate Heart of Mary for over 30 years. She was a lifelong volunteer for the American Red Cross and in 2004, received the Connecticut Volunteer of the Year Award after 50 years of service. Marion worked as the assistant town clerk for Harwinton for decades, was a charter member of the Harwinton Fire Department Auxiliary and the Region 10 Board of Education. She served on the Tourism Council for the State of Connecticut and also volunteered for the Ambulance Association, Bronc Callahan Fund, Harwinton Historical Society, the Harwinton West Cemetery Association and the Harwinton Fair. Marion was the recipient of the Harwinton Citizen of the Year award (Poole Award). In her early years, she worked at the Andrew Terry Co. in Terryville where she met her husband, Edward C. Thierry, who predeceased her in 1979. Together, they had three children: Edward Charles Thierry Jr. (Paula), of Glendale, Arizona; Peter B. Thierry (Maureen), of Harwinton; and Candace A. Thierry (Wallace Sabotka), of Rutland, Vermont. Later in her life, she met Arthur J. Brauer and together, they traveled, explored and ate ice cream. After he fell ill, she cared for Arthur until his death. In addition to her children, Marion leaves five grandchildren: Holly Burns, West Hartford; Nicole Goldberg, Scottsdale, Arizona; Valerie Thierry, Somerville, Massachusetts; Matthew Thierry, Brooklyn, New York; and Patrick Thierry, Harwinton; as well as five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday at the Harwinton Congregational Church at 1 p.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bronc Callahan Community Fund, the Harwinton Congregational Church, or The Sunshine Fund at the Meadows in Rutland, Vermont.
