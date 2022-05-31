Marion Blosser RUTLAND — The memorial service for Marion Blosser, 95, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and formerly Rutland, Vermont, who passed away Jan. 23, 2022, was held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Sarah Ginolfi, priest in charge, officiating. Organist was John Riddle, who accompanied the cantor soloist, David Castonguay. Altar attendant was Rich Jones. Readers were Brandy Blosser and Joyce Buttelwerth. Burial was in East Clarendon Cemetery, with the Rev. Ginolfi reading the committal prayers. A reception was held at the Rutland Country Club. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
