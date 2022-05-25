Marion Blosser RUTLAND — The memorial service for Marion Blosser, 95, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and formerly Rutland, Vermont, who passed away Jan. 23, 2022, will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Sarah Ginolfi officiating. Burial will be in East Clarendon Cemetery. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
