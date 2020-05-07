Marion C. Cleary HUBBARDTON — Marion C. Cleary, age 77, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, following a period of declining health, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. Mrs. Cleary was born in Hillside, New Jersey, on June 15, 1942. She was the daughter of John and Carolyn (Surman) Hrynyk. She grew up in Hillside where she received her early education and graduated from Hillside High school. She furthered her education earning her Bachelor of Science degree. She was employed as a lab tech for Zeus Scientific manufacturing vaccines for over 30 years. She had been a resident of Hubbardton, Vermont, since 1995 moving here from Elizabeth, New Jersey. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven, Vermont. She belonged to Castleton, Vermont, Senior Citizens. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong. She was an avid reader and loved to cook. Her mission in life was helping others. Marion is survived by stepdaughters, Kathleen Hirschberger and husband Harry of Brandon, Vermont, Jo Ann Benyon and partner Jack of New Jersey, and stepson-in-law, Tom Burk, and grandson, Tom Burk Jr., of New Jersey; granddaughter, Charlotte Hirschberger of New York, and grandsons, Harry Hirschberger and wife Whitney of Maine, Patrick O’Brien and wife Allison of New Jersey, William O’Brien and partner Karl of Colorado; great-granddaughter, Harper Hirschberger of Maine, and great-grandson, Parker of New Jersey. She also leaves behind her faithful pet, Gracie; and a multitude of caring, loving friends in the local communities and family members in New Jersey. A private funeral service will take place at a later date, at Schmidt Funeral Home in Elizabeth, New Jersey. A private burial will follow in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery in Hillside, New Jersey. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Castleton Senior Citizens, 2108 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.