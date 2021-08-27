Marion Campeau RUTLAND CITY — Marion Campeau, age 83, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Campeau was born in Burlington on Sept. 26, 1937. She was the daughter of John and Florence (LaFoe) Prescott. She grew up in the Brandon area where she received her early education. Dec. 14, 1955, she married Raymond Campeau at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. They made her home in Brandon. Mr. Campeau predeceased her in February 1991. She had worked as nurse’s aide at the Brandon Training School. She retired in 1993 following 24 years of service. In 2004, she moved to Rutland. She enjoyed crocheting, was an avid reader and loved music. Surviving is her daughter, Melissa Sills, of Rutland; two sons, Roger Campeau, of Florence, and Rickey Campeau, of Rutland. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her, as well as her longtime companion, Howard Downey, of Rutland. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by two sons, Robin Campeau, in 1974 and Raymond Campeau Jr., in 2018; one brother, Albert Prescott; three sisters, Freda Euber, Imogene Gearwar and Evelyn Chapin; and two half-brothers, Francis Button and Cleon Button. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. The Rev. Robert Bove, pastor of the Brandon Baptist Church, will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion, beginning at 11 a.m., for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
