Marion Campeau RUTLAND CITY — A graveside service and burial was held Wednesday. Sept. 1, 2021, at 10 AM in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon for Marion Campeau, 83, who died Aug. 23, 2021, in Rutland. The Reverend Robert Bove, pastor of the Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon conducted the service and offered the committal prayers. Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
