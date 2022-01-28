Marion E. Blosser RUTLAND — Marion Evelyn Blosser, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at the age of 95 on Jan. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s house in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She was born March 23, 1926, in Rutland, Vermont, to her late parents Merton and Melina Soulia. Marion was the loving wife for 57 years of Lt. Col. Guy Blosser who died in 2006. She was mother to George Blosser (Nancy), of Rutland, and Sandralee Blosser (Craig Lahar), of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She had stepchildren, Alcie Smith (deceased), June Marie Logsdon, of Lorain, Ohio, and Denver Blosser, of Aiken, South Carolina. Two grandchildren, Brandy Blosser and Becky Swahn (Reed), both of Rutland, survive her; plus, many nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Geraldine Shoro, of Florida; and preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Walker, Dorothy Keyes, Isabelle Leger, and one brother, Nelson Soulia. She attended schools and held various jobs in Rutland before marrying Guy and traveling with the U.S. Army until his retirement. In 1970, Guy and Marion sold their house in Rutland and took to the road in their Airstream travel trailer, to square dance across the country. In the late-1970s, they bought land at Travelers Rest in Dade City, Florida, and built a mobile home there. In 1991, they built a home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where she steadfastly remained. Marion was loving and generous. She was also strong-willed and tough; in that she was able to accept any challenge or adversity and go forward. She was a good storyteller, had a wonderful memory, and was a keen judge of character. She loved birds (and secretly, squirrels), especially hummingbirds, and animals. Marion was a member of St. Andrews in the Valley Episcopal Church in Harrisburg. Services will be held at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Burial will be in East Clarendon Cemetery in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter of your choice in her memory.
