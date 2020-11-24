Marion E. Bove RUTLAND — Marion Elizabeth Bove passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, March 30, 1955, the daughter of Aurelio Ralph and Marion (Harrison) Bove. Marion graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1973 and Castleton College in 1977. She worked many years for Quality Beverage Co. in Rutland, Rutland County Teachers and Municipal Employees Credit Union, and most recently, for Green Mountain Credit Union in Rutland. Marion is survived by two sisters, Barbara Bove Chapleau and her husband, Charles, of Morristown, Tennessee, Janet Bove McClallen and her husband, Robert, of Rutland; two brothers, John Bove and his wife, Patricia (Abatiell), of Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Rev. Robert Bove and his wife, Mary Lynne (Shappy), of Brandon; sister-in-law, Ellen Bove (Ralph) of Rutland; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Ralph Bove; and three sisters, Patricia Bove, Sandra Bove Raymond and Carol Bove McClallen. Marion resided at The Maples in Rutland where she enjoyed many friendships. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Services will be held at a later date.
