Marion E. Czachor RUTLAND — Marion Elmire Czachor, 94, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Feb. 4, 1927, the daughter of Emery and Delia (Grenier) Gokey, in West Rutland, where she attended local schools. She was employed for many years as a seamstress at Rosenblatt Dress Co. Mrs. Czachor was a member of St. Alphonsus Church. She enjoyed sewing. Survivors include three grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands, Harold Bishop and Frank H. Czachor; four children, Doreen Frappier, Delia Simpson, Harold Jr., and Frederick Bishop; three brothers, Emery, Joseph and Louis Gokey. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland.
