Marion E Lerandeau SPRINGFIELD — Marion E. Lerandeau age 87, of Springfield VT, passed away after a brief illness on March 12, 2023. She was preceded by her parents Lucian and Marguerite (Safford) Lerandeau and her sister Claire Hatch. Marion graduated from Springfield HS in 1953 and was very active in all events related to the reunions and parade. She graduated from Keene State University with a Teaching degree later in life and it was of enormous pride to her and her family. Marion loved to travel and was quite the world traveler with England being her favorite destination. In 1980 she took her niece on a 2 week European tour and traveled whenever possible. There wasn't anything Marion couldn't bake, sew or craft. She was incredibly talented and loved to be hostess and to bake at a multitude of church and fundraising events with her sister Claire. She was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church and an active member of the Quilt Club that made baby blankets for the hospital among her other charitable endeavors and the Springfield Garden Club. Marion was a master cake decorator and often made beautiful cakes for weddings of friends and for family occasions. She and Claire loved going to auctions and thrift stores and always found a bargain. The sisters also spent summers on Rangeley Lake in Maine - a treasured destination. Marion worked in New York City early in her career and when back in Springfield, worked at Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance Co. and in the Springfield School District as a Para Educator. Marion is survived by her brother Edward Lerandeau and many nieces and nephews as well as many close friends. A graveside service will be held for Marion on May 18th at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. It will be a double memorial as her sister Claire passed away on December 19, 2022.
