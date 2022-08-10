Marion E. Turner Rites RUTLAND — The services for Marion Elsie Turner, 88, of Rutland, died Saturday July 16, at her residence following a long were held at the Aldous Funeral Home Saturday, July 23 with a reading from Pastor Aaron Frost. Beverly DeGraff played and sang go rest high on the mountain. The eulogy was written and read by Brittney Curavoo While exiting the funeral home Marion took her last ride by her home before being laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sabien, Joshua, and Edward Turner, Brittney Curavoo, Lisa Gray, Katelyn Adams and Vicky Falco. At the cemetery Ellie Green played the bag pipes while the bearers were carrying her to her final arresting place.
