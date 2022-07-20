Marion E. Turner RUTLAND — Marion Elsie Turner, 88, of Rutland, died Saturday July 16, at her residence following a long battle with cancer. She was born in Hampton, NY on August 30, 1933, the daughter of John and Marion (Loomis) Bunker. She grew up on the family farm in Hampton and attended schools there. She married Edward Turner on August 31, 1951, in Whitehall NY. Together they started Turner Electric Company in 1963. During retirement they relocated to South Carolina where they owned and operated a motel. She returned to Rutland in 1985 where she worked as a dietary aide at Mt. View Center from 1988-2004. She was a member of the Ira Baptist Church. Marion enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, golfing and dancing. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah McNolty of Gansevoort, NY and Connie M. Lamson of Brandon, sons Rodney Turner of Rutland and Brian Turner of South Carolina, sisters Florence Pickett and Marjorie Williams, both of New York, brothers Eugene and Jack Bunker of New York and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2009, sons Edward A in 2003, Timothy in 2014 and Richard in 2021 daughters Lynnette Turner in 2012, Nancy Gray in 2017, granddaughter Stacey Smith in 1998 and grandchildren Stacy Smith and her brother Paul “Pete” Bunker in 2019. Friends may call from 4 to 6 PM on Friday July 22 at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, July 23 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A celebration of Life will follow the services. Online condolences and guestbook can be found at rutlandherald.com/obits In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701, the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
