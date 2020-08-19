Marion H. Robinson SPRINGFIELD — Marion H. Robinson, 95, died April 26, 2019, at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire. She was born Nov. 21, 1923, in Springfield, the daughter of Lyman A. and Gretta (Trefrey) Howard. She graduated in 1941 from Springfield High School. She was married to William R. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson worked as a secretary in the machine tool industry. She enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Stocker of Chester; a grandson, great-granddaughter and great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband June 7, 1997; a daughter, Susan Robinson, in 2015; and her sister, Daisy Currie, in 2016. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Matthew Tape officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
