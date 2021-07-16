Marion Harvey Squier Hambly TINMOUTH — Marion Louise Harvey Squier Hambly lived a long and adventurous life. She passed away on July 8, 2021, at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 92. She was born Feb. 4, 1929, the oldest daughter of George and Gladys (Scribner) Harvey. She married J.J. “Farmer John” Squier in 1949. They raised six kids on a farm in Tinmouth, Vermont. She was a farm wife and when the cows were sold, they became vegetable truck farmers, selling sweet corn and pumpkins, and also raising thousands of gladiolas. After Farmer John passed away in 1989, Marion began to travel. She visited nearly every state in the USA. In 2001, she married Richard Hambly, they crisscrossed the country while residing in Florida. After his passing in 2007, she moved back to Tinmouth to be near family. She enjoyed music, traveling and reading. She played the organ at the Tinmouth Community Church for over 30 years. She also played with Maynard’s Old Time Fiddlers. She is survived by her children, Arthur (Kum Cha) Squier, John P. (Shannon) Squier, Marshall (Melody) Squier, Gail (Richard) Fallar, Hollis Squier and soul-mate Alice, Eileen (David) Allen; stepson Jon Hambly; many, many grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Norma Pope, of Missouri. Private services were held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider performing a random act of kindness or senseless act of beauty in her memory. Special thanks to the Rutland visiting nurses and hospice and to the many folks who helped care for her during her final time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.