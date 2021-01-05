Marion Hollis Stearns BRANDON — Marion Hollis Stearns, age 86, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Rutland Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Stearns was born in Forest Dale on Aug. 25, 1934. She was the daughter of Archie and Marion (Williams) Euber. She grew up in Forest Dale where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class 1952. She married Clarence H. Hollis and raised her family in Forest Dale. Mr. Hollis predeceased her in 1984. She later married Alvin “Bud” Stearns in Brandon. Mr. Stearns predeceased her in 2000. In addition to being a housewife, mother and homemaker, she afterwards worked as a care provider for several years. She was a member of Brandon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #55. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and watching game shows. She is survived by three sons, Brian M. Hollis-Courcelle and his husband, Christopher Courcelle, of Rutland, Dwight Hollis-Mason of Brandon and Clarence Hollis Jr. of Colorado; one daughter, Annette Hollis of Shoreham. Twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was also predeceased by 12 siblings, including brothers, Rolland Euber and Archie Euber Jr.; and three sisters, Iola Hayes, Violet Julius and Vivian Dubois. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot, in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral in Brandon.
